Disney Announces New Leadership at Theme Parks

Main Street USA at the original Disneyland Park.
After Catherine Powell, president of Disney Parks West, announced her departure, Disney has announced that her position will be eliminated and has also made further operational changes.

Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, spoke to CNBC, telling the network that Powell did an excellent job and added that “what could have been a five-year mission turned out to be an 18-month mission.”

Chapek told CNBC that reports that Powell was leaving due to low attendance at the resorts’ Star Wars’ lands were “erroneous.”

“I will tell you that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has exceeded every expectation we’ve had,” he said to the network. “There is no there there to this being anything but a runaway success.”

Powell was charged with overseeing Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris. These roles will now be split.

Rebecca Campbell will oversee Disneyland Resort. She previously was president of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international segment.

Josh D’Amaro, former president of Disneyland Resorts, will now lead Walt Disney World Resort.

D’Amaro and Campbell will serve in these new roles beginning in November.

Michael Colglazier will lead Disneyland Paris. He was previously head of Disney parks and resorts in Asia.

Disney also promoted George Kalogridis to president of Disney segment development and enrichment. He will also head up the Disney Institute.

