Dugan's Travels Announces Leadership Reorganization
People May 05, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The host agency can now enhance its focus on the hundreds of independent contractor agents located across the United States.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Jennifer Dugan, Chief Family Officer, has announced updates to the Dugan's Travels Leadership Team and Agent Support Staff. The newly formed Leadership Team will include Dugan, together with Shari Speer, Chief Supplier Relations Officer; Melissa Land, Marketing Coordinator; and Wendi Carrillo, New Agent Coordinator.
"I'm proud of what Dugan's Travels has accomplished in the last 20 years, supporting our network of agents on the path to realizing their dream of owning a successful home-based travel business," says Dugan. "These most recent changes will allow us to streamline operations to better focus on those relationships and the experiences we're creating for ongoing professional growth and development."
The team will be supported by Karlene Penick, Commission Specialist; Judy Goyette, joining the team as Agent Education System Administrator; and Candace DeArmond, joining the team as Agent Support - Logins and Contracts. Barbara Cerbie will continue in her role as Agent Specialist.
"'Family first. In business for yourself, not by yourself,' will always be our mission and top priority," emphasized Dugan. "We've got some big plans for growth in 2020 and beyond, and I'm confident we have the team in place to bring increased value to our agents and the clients they serve."
To learn more about the Dugan's Travels team, visit travelathome.com/our-team.
SOURCE: Dugan's Travels press release.
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS