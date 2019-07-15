Dustin Arnheim Selected for VP Role at Visit Baltimore
Visit Baltimore, the official destination sales and marketing organization for Baltimore, today announced the hiring of Dustin Arnheim to serve as vice president of convention sales and services.
In this role, Arnheim will develop sales strategy and serve as a leader within the convention sales and services department. Arnheim and team will promote the Baltimore region as a world-class destination for meetings and conventions, fulfilling long and short-term demand while maintaining close relations with area hotels and municipal facilities to optimize convention bid outcomes. In addition, Arnheim will be responsible for setting regional and vertical deployment strategies and identifying new markets.
Arnheim joins Visit Baltimore after spending over a decade with Visit Indy, most recently serving as the organization’s senior director of sales. Under Arnheim’s leadership, the Visit Indy team saw record-breaking production and consistently high team performance during his tenure.
Prior to Visit Indy, Arnheim started his career as a sales manager with Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago before becoming the associate director of sales and interim director of sales with Hyatt Regency Indianapolis.
“Dustin is a proven leader with the ability to design and execute a winning sales strategy, while building consensus and trust with key stakeholders,” said Al Hutchinson, president and CEO, Visit Baltimore.
“He embraces a team-centric leadership approach with a commitment to individual development, empowerment and accountability. I’m excited for Dustin’s contributions in the coming years as we continue to elevate Baltimore as a top meetings destination,” Hutchinson added.
In 2016, Arnheim was named one of Connect Corporate’s 40 Under 40, an annual list of young movers and shakers in corporate meetings, event technology and design. During his time with Hyatt Hotels, Arnheim was named Manager of the Year and earned Outstanding Production Achievement Awards for four consecutive years. Arnheim currently sits on the board of directors for Beyond Monumental, an organization promoting healthy living & fitness for all ages in Indianapolis.
“Baltimore is an incredible meetings and convention destination with so much to offer beyond the meeting room,” said Arnheim, “I’m excited for the opportunity to sell such a special city and continue the positive momentum in establishing Baltimore as a premier destination for meeting attendees and visitors alike.”
Arnheim is a graduate of Mercyhurst College, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and institutional management. He will be joined in Baltimore by his wife, Kris, and three children.
SOURCE: Visit Baltimore press release.
