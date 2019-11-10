Ed Stephan, Cruise Industry Pioneer, Dies at 87
People Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli November 10, 2019
Ed Stephan, founder of Royal Caribbean Cruises and the man credited with making the city of Miami the epicenter of the cruise industry, has died.
He was 87.
Stephan passed away on Friday. His family, in an obituary notice, called him “the founding father of the modern-day cruise industry.”
Indeed, Stephan is credited with making his beloved Miami the cruise capital of the country, if not the world. In 1969, a year after creating Royal Caribbean Lines—which became Royal Caribbean Cruises after the 1997 purchase of Celebrity Cruises—Stephan set out an ambitious plan to not only host his cruise company, but competitors as well.
“We believe Miami has a destiny as the cruise capital of the world,” Stephan said at the time, the Miami Herald reported.
His vision was prescient. Miami is home base to numerous cruise lines. In fact, Royal Caribbean is building new offices at PortMiami, expected to be completed in 2021 at an investment of $300 million.
“An outstanding philanthropist, humanitarian, war hero and industry pioneer, Stephan was a man with incredible vision whose forward-thinking changed the cruise industry forever,” his family wrote.
Royal Caribbean’s Song Of Norway helped revolutionize the industry in 1971, and in 1988 he led Royal Caribbean to debut the Sovereign of the Seas, the first ship with a five-deck atrium.
Stephan served Royal Caribbean for more than 35 years in various capacities and was honored with the 2009 Hall of Fame Award by the Cruise Lines International Association.
