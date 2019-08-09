Eddy Mestre Joins U River Cruises as Director of National Sales
People Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection August 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: As the U River Cruises brand grows, this newly created position will enhance its commercial efforts. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
U River Cruises announced the appointment of Eddy Mestre to the newly created position director of national sales, effective immediately.
After disrupting the river cruise industry and launching the first experience of its kind in 2018, U River Cruises has continued to evolve as a brand. This year, U was ranked as the 9th Best River Cruise Line in the World in 2019 by Travel + Leisure, re-introduced The B ship back into the fleet, and debuted three new itineraries for 2020.
To sync with the brand’s growth, Mestre has been appointed as a dedicated sales resource to enhance its commercial efforts. Mestre will focus on bringing a fresh, refined focus and collaborative energy to the initiatives of
the Sales, Reservations, Marketing, and Operations departments, dedicated to ensuring the success of the U River Cruises brand.
“We’re thrilled that Eddy Mestre will be taking on the new Director of National Sales role during an exciting period of growth at U River Cruises,” says Kristian Anderson, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection / U River Cruises’ Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “We’re confident that his innovative and fresh business approach, along with his proven track record of achievements, will lead the team to great success.”
Mestre is a graduate of Florida International University with a Master’s degree in Marketing. He began his career with Uniworld in January of 2017 and overtime has achieved record results including Uniworld Global Sales Person of the Year in 2018. Mestre’s infectious enthusiasm is matched by his work ethic and pursuit of excellence.
“I’m eager to start my new role and continue to push boundaries with U River Cruises,” says Mestre. “I’m very passionate about the brand, not only on a professional level but personally as well. I recently proposed to my fiancé in Vienna while onboard U with my family, so it definitely has a special place in my heart.”
Mestre’s previous role, Business Development Manager, South Florida and the Caribbean will be taken over by German Jones. Jones has over 15 years of professional experience starting with Carnival Cruise in 2004. His most recent experience included several years as the BDM for the same region with sister TTC company, Insight Vacations. A 2002 graduate of Florida International University, German has a proven track record of success and is highly regarded by his travel partners and industry colleagues throughout South Florida and the industry at large.
German resides in Miami and he and his fiancé are expecting their first child. Jones’ new role is effective immediately.
SOURCE: U River Cruises press release.
For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, United States
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS