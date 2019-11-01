Ensemble Travel Group Appoints New VP of Supplier Relations
Ensemble Travel Group has announced the appointment of Una O’Leary as Vice President of Supplier Relations effective November 12, 2019.
In this new role and in keeping with the consortia’s commitment in this area, she will oversee supplier partnerships with a focus on growing existing relationships and building new ones as well.
With experience in supplier partnership relationships and the luxury travel space, O’Leary was most recently with Carlson Wagonlit Travel since 2014 where she held positions as senior director, marketing and strategic partnerships and previously as senior director, marketing and supplier management, North American leisure. Prior to that, O’Leary held positions with American Express Travel Partner Network (TPN) and AmEx Canada Inc.
“We are so excited to welcome someone with Una’s background and experience to the Ensemble team,” states David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group. “We are committed to being strategic with our partnerships and will look to Una’s expertise to help us facilitate unique opportunities with meaningful ROI in terms of products and their potential to build value to our members’ businesses.”
Una will be based at Ensemble’s headquarters in Toronto.
