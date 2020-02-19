Erica Antony Joins CWT as Chief Product Officer
People February 19, 2020
CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, announced the appointment of Erica Antony as chief product officer.
In this newly created role, Erica will provide dedicated leadership and focus to drive CWT’s product strategy and offerings in the market. She will report to Patrick Andersen, U.S. executive vice president and chief strategy and commerce officer at CWT.
“Erica is an exciting and welcome addition to the CWT team, bringing her successful track record of understanding customer needs and passion for delivering innovative solutions,” said Andersen. “In this new, dedicated role, and focusing on the ‘E’ in our B2B4E approach, Erica will use her skills, energy and motivational abilities to deliver a stream of new products with the increasing alignment for which our customers are looking.”
Erica’s primary focus will be to evolve CWT’s customer-centric product approach, optimizing organizational design and spearheading the company’s go-to-market strategy. Working closely alongside both Patrick Andersen and CWT’s Chief Technology Officer, John Pelant, she will also be responsible for further augmenting CWT’s voice of the customer.
Erica brings exceptional product management and leadership experience garnered over more than 15 years in customer-focused roles, most recently as vice president of product management at Workfront, a leader in online work management software. Prior to that, she held senior development roles driving product strategy and major transformation initiatives at various global technology companies, including Symantec, Veritas and Arcserve.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in both Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse and is an alumna of Harvard Business School’s Program for Leadership Development.
SOURCE: CWT press release.
