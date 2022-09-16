Expedia Group Appoints Julie Whalen CFO
People Lacey Pfalz September 16, 2022
Expedia Group, Inc. has announced that Julie Whalen will succeed Eric Hart as Chief Financial Officer and will also become Executive Vice President, effective September 26, 2022.
Whalen has two decades of financial experience; her previous roles include being Executive Vice President and CFO for Williams-Sonoma, Inc., where she has over a decade of experience as CFO. She’s also served on Expedia Group’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee since 2019, where she has been Chair of the Audit Committee for two years. She will continue her role on the Board of Directors.
"I have developed a great deal of respect and admiration for Expedia Group’s business and leadership team over the past three years through my Board position. I am excited to join Expedia at such a pivotal time and to help deliver on the Company’s growth strategies to maximize shareholder value,” said Julie Whalen.
Hart will ease the transition by staying until October 1. He will continue serving Expedia Group as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Directors of Trivago N.V. and as a board member of the Board of Directors of Global Business Travel Group, Inc.
“Julie is a highly respected financial executive with years of success as an operating leader. She comes with a background and commitment to understanding customers and driving long-term value. We are excited to bring Julie’s energy and drive to our leadership team and look forward to the impact she can bring to our finance organization and across our entire enterprise,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Future Leaders in Travel Retreat: Helping Develop the Travel Industry’s Next Stars
For more People News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS