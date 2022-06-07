Explora Journeys Names Female Caption of First Ship
Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise brand from MSC Group, has appointed Capt. Serena Melani as Master of Explora I, the first of four ships to begin operating in May 2023.
Explora said this is a significant move in bolstering the inclusion of more women in senior positions in the industry.
“It is gratifying to see Captain Melani join our Explora Journeys at this important moment as we get ready for Explora I to take to the seas,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the MSC Group’s Cruise Division. “She represents all that I and the founding family envisioned for our new luxury lifestyle brand as a disruptive force in our sector that will make it more diverse and inclusive. We look forward to welcoming more experienced women officers to the brand and our overall Cruise Division as it continues to grow and go from strength to strength.”
Melani in 2020 became the world’s first female captain to bring a cruise ship out of a shipyard. In 2010, Melani became Bridge Officer with a luxury cruise line and was promoted to Master in 2016, leading to her becoming their first female Captain and first Italian-born female cruise ship captain.
She was born and grew up in Livorno, an Italian port city on Tuscany’s coastline, which is also a major port for the cruise industry today. Melani began her studies at the Nautical Technical School in Livorno before gaining experience as Bridge Officer onboard different types of cargo ships. She now splits her time between Italy and her home in Croatia, where she lives with her husband.
On May 30, 2022, Explora Journeys celebrated the float-out ceremony of Explora I at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. During her first year, Explora I will visit 132 ports in 40 different countries, including two destinations (Kastellorizo, Greece, and Saint Pierre, Martinique) that have never been visited by cruise ships before.
Itineraries include the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the U.K., Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the U.S. East Coast, Caribbean, South America and Hawaii. Sailings start from six-night journeys and culminate in a 44-night Northern Europe Grand Journey.
Explora Journeys is the privately-owned luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The brand stems from the long-held vision of the Aponte-Vago family to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning luxury travelers. The brand’s aspiration is to create a unique “Ocean State of Mind.”
Explora I offers 461 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences designed to be “Homes at Sea” with ocean views and private terraces. Guests also have access to nine culinary experiences, 10 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, four swimming pools, outdoor decks with private cabanas and wellness facilities.
