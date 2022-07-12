Globus Family Of Brands Expands Executive Team With Ainsley Ericksen
People July 12, 2022
The Globus family of brands is welcoming new Senior Director of Marketing Ainsley Ericksen to its executive team. Ericksen brings more than 20 years of travel industry experience, including her most recent stint as senior director, global marketing for Rocky Mountaineer.
“Ainsley is just the marketing leader we need in Canada,” said Stéphanie Bishop, managing director of the Globus family of brands.
“She has enjoyed a successful history of building effective marketing teams and processes while inspiring a culture of curiousity. And we look forward to supporting her as she blends her experience with our needs, including generating booking demand while delivering robust, 360-degree communications across all advisor and traveller touch-points.”
Having worked with organizations including Destination Albert, Tourism Australia and Tourism New Zealand, Ericksen has lots of experience in promoting world-class destinations and attractions.
“I very much look forward to bringing my international experience and passion for travel to the Globus family of brands,” said Ericksen. “Including enhancing the company’s high-performing, highly engaged teams while inspiring new ideas, processes and personal connections across all marketing and sales functions.”
In addition to hiring Ericksen as senior director, marketing, other Globus family of brands’ team members with new or enhanced positions across the company’s Canadian sales team include: Fiona Schonewille (full-time sales for BC Territory); Peter Ouzounov (full-time sales for BC Territory) and Leslie Schaff (full-time sales for Prairies and the Territories).
“We’re witnessing a great resurgence in international travel and with these new and enhanced hires across Canada, we’re poised to welcome Canadian travellers back to the world,” said Bishop.
