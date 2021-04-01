Guy Young Takes the Reins at Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold
People April 01, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Young has always been a trusted travel advisor partner in the industry. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, the worldwide leaders in guided premium and luxury journeys, are pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Young as their USA President effective immediately. Young was formerly the Chief Engagement Officer for The Travel Corporation (TTC), the parent company for several award-winning brands including Trafalgar, Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Brendan Vacations, Red Carnation Hotels, Contiki, African Travel, Inc., Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and U by Uniworld.
He assumed the role as Chief Engagement Officer for TTC in September 2016 with the main goal of expanding The Travel Corporation’s sales and executive presence, which included the opening of an office in Manhattan. Young worked closely with the executive leadership team to identify collaborative opportunities between the brands and with consortia partners. He has always been and always will be proactive in supporting our trusted Travel Advisor partners and recognizes how important they are to guided touring brands, especially Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold.
“We are so pleased to appoint Guy Young as our new USA President with his extensive leadership experience across our Travel Corporation brands, proven track record of sales achievements and his long-term personal relationships with many of our valued Travel Advisor partners,” says Ulla Hefel Böhler, Global CEO for Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold. “We would also like to sincerely thank Jon Grutzner for all of his efforts and contributions these past three years and wish him all the very best in his future endeavors,” she concluded.
During his 20 years with The Travel Corporation, Mr. Young has held several executive positions. Prior to his role as Chief Engagement Officer for TTC, he was the CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection for 10 years and the President of The Travel Corporation in Canada for six years.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Insight and Luxury Gold team since both exceptional brands have consistently delivered outstanding experiences for our valued guests and have enormous potential for continued growth in the United States,” says Guy Young, USA President for Insight and Luxury Gold.
“This is especially true coming out of the pandemic where we see increased demand for premium and luxury travel, which is particularly encouraging given the exciting enhancements we will shortly be announcing for Luxury Gold in 2022. Insight has always enjoyed widespread support from our loyal Travel Advisors, and I expect this to be key to rebuilding and growing our business after a challenging year,” he added.
Young is a graduate from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He has also participated in several leadership and management programs including the top-rated Executive Management program at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. Young was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and has lived most of his adult life in the United States.
SOURCE: Insight Vacations press release.
For more information on United States
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS