Hans Jenni to Step Down as President of General Hotels Management
People May 06, 2020
WHY IT RATES: GHM developed and operated some of the world’s most stylish and individualists properties under Jenni's leadership.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Seasoned hotelier Hans Jenni, President of General Hotels Management (GHM) has announced his retirement from the company he founded and built together with hotel legend and Amanresorts creator, Adrian Zecha.
Since it was founded in 1992, GHM under Jenni’s leadership conceived and operated some of the world’s most stylish and individualistic hotels and resorts in the most exotic locations—always with a strong focus on contemporary Asian style coupled with the finest service standards.
The unique “a style to remember” that GHM grew famous for was forged by Jenni and Zecha together with some of the world’s most groundbreaking architects and designers, including Kerry Hill, Jean-Michel Gathy, Ed Tuttle, Reda Amalou and Jaya Ibrahim. GHM and Amanresorts grew alongside each other as sister companies, sharing a similar ethos and style, and together set new benchmarks and standards for the hospitality industry.
GHM’s properties over the years included The Datai, Langkawi, The Legian Bali, The Setai, Miami, The Lalu Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan, The Nam Hai in Vietnam, Al Bait in Sharjah and The Chedi brand which blossomed to multiple locations including Phuket, Bali, Chiang Mai, Muscat, Milan and Bandung, and more recently Andermatt in Jenni’s native Switzerland.
“It’s been an exciting and rewarding journey, and I have loved every minute of it. I had the pleasure to create and operate some of the finest properties in the world and work with some of the very best architects, designers and hoteliers of our time,” said Jenni. “I very much hope that GHM will continue to be remembered as one of the most innovative and influential hotel groups.”
Jenni will continue to be based in Asia and plans to divide his time between Singapore and Manila.
SOURCE: General Hotels Management press release.
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS