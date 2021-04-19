Hilton Appoints Colette Baruth as VP of All-Inclusive Hotels & Resorts in the Americas
Hilton announced that Colette Baruth has been appointed to the newly created vice president and commercial director role for All-Inclusive Hotels & Resorts in the Americas.
Baruth has over 25 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry, with expertise in strategic planning and development, branding, marketing and more.
She previously served as vice president of global product development, Latin America, for Flight Centre Travel Group USA and more recently as senior vice president of global commerce and distribution for the American with AMResorts.
“Hilton’s entry into the all-inclusive space truly changed the model of this travel sector, and the company continues to create fantastic new opportunities for today’s customer,” said Baruth. “I am so proud to join this global industry leader as we continue to deliver heightened leisure offerings in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations and prepare to welcome guests as travel begins to accelerate.”
Hilton has a growing portfolio of all-inclusive resorts, including Hilton La Romana and Hilton Playa del Carmen. Two new all-inclusives are slated to open later this year in Playa del Carmen and Cancun, Mexico.
