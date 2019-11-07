Holland America Line Announces Shakeup of North American Sales Team
Officials from Holland America Line announced the company’s North American sales team is undergoing a restructuring that has resulted in President Orlando Ashford managing sales operations.
Ashford released a statement Wednesday thanking the travel agent community for their support during the time of change and welcomed any questions about the restructuring. In addition, Ashford said he was looking forward to a more hands-on role with the sales team.
The changes are part of Holland America Line’s desire to “give greater focus to key regions.”
One of the main reasons Ashford is taking over the North American sales team is the departure of two key names with the company, Vice President of Sales Eva Jenner and Senior Director of National Accounts Charlie Dunwoody.
Jenner joined Holland America Line in 2005 and acted as director, legal and assistant general counsel for both Holland America Line and Seabourn before taking the lead role with North American sales in 2013. Dunwoody had been with the company for more than 14 years.
As a result of the changes, Rob Coleman, Denella Ri’chard, Michelle Sutter, Anthony Cooper and Cathy Kusuma will now report directly to Ashford.
