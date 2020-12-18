Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Fri December 18 2020

Holland America Line Promotes Michelle Sutter to VP-Sales

Michelle Sutter promoted
Michelle Sutter (Photo courtesy of Holland America Line)

Holland America Line has promoted Michelle Sutter to vice president of North American sales.

She has more than 20 years of travel industry experience and most recently served Holland America as senior director of sales. In her new position, she will oversee strategic accounts, national accounts, charter and incentives and field sales. She will report to Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha.

“Michelle holds the respect of the trade community and is a results-oriented leader with the ability to drive our sales efforts with passion, dedication and knowledge,” Antorcha said.

“As a member of our leadership team, Michelle has pioneered a number of culture-changing initiatives within sales that have contributed to the onward success of Holland America Line. I look forward to charting a successful path with Michelle and our travel advisor community.”

Sutter’s career in the travel industry began as a shipboard translator and as one of the industry’s first future cruise consultants. In 2013 she joined Holland America Line as a business development manager.

She returned to Holland America Line in 2017 after working as a director with Carnival Corp.’s now-defunct Fathom brand, which combined volunteerism with cruising.

