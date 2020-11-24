IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac to Step Down in 2021
The International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Alexandre de Juniac will step down from his role of Director General and CEO on March 31, 2021, the trade association announced on Monday.
The IATA Board of Governors will recommend former International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh to fill the role next spring. Walsh would become IATA's eighth Director General on April 1, 2021.
"I did not come to this decision lightly. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the global air transport industry—what I call the business of freedom—as the head of IATA," de Juniac said in a statement.
"Over the last years, IATA has strategically increased its relevance as the voice of the global airline industry. This has been evident in the COVID-19 crisis. IATA has set the course to restore air connectivity amid the pandemic with systematic pre-departure testing. We are well into preparations to fulfill critical vaccine distribution needs. In parallel, we have restructured IATA to survive the crisis and be ready to support the industry recovery with an organization dimensioned to serve a smaller industry. And we have a motivated team that is determined to get the job done. The building blocks for an industry recovery are in place. And now is the right time to hand over IATA’s leadership for the long process of recovery," added de Juniac, who joined IATA in September 2016 after serving as Chairman and CEO of Air France-KLM.
Lufthansa CEO and Chair of the IATA Board of Governors Carsten Spohr lauded de Juniac's tenure and thanked him for his contributions.
"Alexandre has led our industry in extraordinary times. Under his leadership IATA has become a stronger and an even more relevant organization," Spohr said in a statement. "I am joined by all the members of the Board of Governors in thanking him for his service and wishing him well in his next endeavors. I am also pleased that we are able to present a very capable candidate to the 76th IATA AGM to succeed Alexandre in this important role. I am convinced that Willie will be a great Director General for IATA."
Walsh will be recommended as the next IATA Director General at the 76th IATA Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.
