Jean-Marc Mocellin Joins Tahiti Tourisme as CEO
People Tahiti Tourisme April 14, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Mocellin started his role remotely from New Caledonia. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Writer
Jean-Marc Mocellin is Tahiti Tourisme’s new CEO. He officially took office on April 6, 2020. Well known in French Polynesia and in the Polynesian tourism industry, Mocellin is not moving into “uncharted grounds” since he worked in Tahiti for 23 years under the Beachcomber group, which is now InterContinental Resort Tahiti.
As Tahiti Tourisme’s “orchestra conductor,” his mission is to lead the group and, alongside industry partners, establish a promotion strategy under French Polynesia’s strategy for tourism development.
Teleworking From New Caledonia
Due to the current situation, Mocellin has not been able to come back to physically take office. Currently in Noumea, where he had been working as New Caledonia Tourism’s CEO for three years, he will get to The Islands of Tahiti as soon as flight connections become available again.
Mocellin has, however, started to work remotely and is in regular contact with the Tahiti Tourisme team.
Earlier this week, he addressed Tahiti Tourisme’s Board members to thank them and send his support. Indeed, this unprecedented crisis is seriously affecting the tourism sector, French Polynesia’s primary economic resource.
For this reason, Tahiti Tourisme’s team has been working continuously to maintain the link with local and international partners and consumers alike, through digital campaigns showcasing positive communications and messages of support to the local economy.
Mocellin addressed the Board members with reassurance that “Tahiti Tourisme’s entire team will be fully committed and we will fight for our tourism to recover as quickly as possible.”
SOURCE: Tahiti Tourisme press release.
For more information on Tahiti Tourisme, Tahiti
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS