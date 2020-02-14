JetBlue’s New Leadership Appointments
People Mackenzie Cullen February 14, 2020
JetBlue Airlines has just announced several new changes to its leadership team. The new team members will be assuming their positions effective immediately.
“For twenty years, JetBlue has been a force for good in our industry,” Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s chief executive officer, said. “As we look to the future, I’m delighted that today’s appointments place proven leaders in roles that will help us to succeed in the decades to come. I look forward to working with each of them as we continue on this incredible journey together.”
Dave Fintzen has been named vice president investor relations. Fintzen will be responsible for the company’s relationship with its owners and prospective owners and informing key stakeholders of JetBlue’s financial position and strategy.
A graduate of George Washington University with a Master of Arts in Economics from Johns Hopkins University, he has been with JetBlue since 2016 as the link between the airline and the investment community.
Andrea Lusso will be serving as vice president of network planning. Lusso will oversee the execution of the company’s network strategy through route planning and schedule planning.
A graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University with a Master of Business Administration from New York University, he joined JetBlue in 2012 where he played various roles in marketing and route planning.
Sophia Mendelsohn has been appointed vice president sustainability & environmental social governance. Mendelsohn’s new responsibilities will include JetBlue’s diversity and inclusion efforts and work toward increased representation and inclusion in all areas of the business.
A graduate of Brandeis University with a Master of Science in Sustainability Management from Columbia University, she has been making headway with JetBlue since 2013. She has recently led the efforts to offset carbon dioxide emissions from jet fuel for all domestic JetBlue flights, which will begin in July 2020.
For more People News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS