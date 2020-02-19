Kari Dehn Joins Sales Team at Cayman Islands Department of Tourism
People February 19, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Dehn will lead efforts in the New York office to execute group sales for the MICE market. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT), announced that Kari Dehn will join the U.S. national sales team for the CIDOT and lead efforts in the New York office to execute group sales for Meetings, Incentive, Conferences and Exhibition (M.I.C.E.) travel and leisure groups visiting the Cayman Islands.
As a Certified Incentive Specialist (CIS) with more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry, Dehn brings a wealth of incentive, meeting and event experience to the CIDOT and has previously served on the SITE Minnesota Board of Directors as vice president of membership.
“The decision to appoint Kari Dehn as a member of our national U.S. sales team is a direct correlation of the Department of Tourism’s mission to expand consideration and bookings among MICE and leisure group traveler planners,” said Rosa Harris, director of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.
“The Cayman Islands has many new and enticing destination developments in the pipeline for 2020 and we are poised for future success in hosting groups with our Caymankind hospitality,” added Harris. “Dehn is charged with the platform of engaging, educating and facilitating business to the Cayman Islands through the delivery of a comprehensive incentive sales strategy.”
Prior to joining the CIDOT’s U.S. sales team, Dehn held positions with BI Worldwide, Marriott International, Melia Hotels & Resorts and AIC Hotel Group. Dehn’s long-standing industry relationships, experience with global hotel sourcing and sales and expertise building relationships with clients and tourism partners makes her an outstanding addition to the CIDOT.
The latest team member added to the Cayman Islands USA National Office will ensure continued growth in group arrivals while generating awareness in the U.S. leisure and business travel markets, keeping the Cayman Islands top-of-mind among key strategic partners and markets for the Department of Tourism.
SOURCE: CIDOT press release.
