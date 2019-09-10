Kristina Miranda Appointed Vice President of Sales for Insight Vacations & Luxury Gold
People Insight Vacations September 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Miranda will manage all aspects of national accounts for Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Insight Vacations & Luxury Gold are pleased to announce their new vice president of sales, Kristina Miranda.
Miranda has been promoted from her previous role as director of national and key accounts. One of her main responsibilities as Director of National and Key Accounts was to grow and develop Insight and Luxury Gold’s new preferred relationship with Virtuoso.
In her new role, Kristina will manage all aspects of national accounts for Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold. She will continue to manage business strategies, grow relationships, inspire our sales team and develop new business.
“We are very excited to promote Kristina to the role of vice president. She brings a stellar reputation in the industry in the premium and luxury travel space,” said Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold USA.
“She possesses both strong analytical skills and a friendly personality that will serve her well in this leadership role. We believe both our travel partners and sales team will benefit having her in the elevated role,” Grutzner added.
Prior to her role at Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, Kristina spent five-and-a-half years at AmaWaterways as director of national accounts. Prior to that, she was group specialist/account manager and a river cruise specialist. Before joining AmaWaterways, Miranda was the director of events and operations for a catering and event planning firm in San Diego.
SOURCE: Insight Vacation and Luxury Gold press release.
For more information on Insight Vacations, United States
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS