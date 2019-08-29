Libbie Rice Leaving Ensemble Travel Group
People Marsha Mowers August 29, 2019
TravelPulse has confirmed that Ensemble Travel Group President Libbie Rice is leaving the company effective September 10.
Speaking with TravelPulse early Thursday morning, Rice said she was "stepping down and ready to do something different."
"After 9 years in the role, I'm looking forward to taking some time off to look at opportunities and taking a break," she said.
Rice says she is leaving the company on good terms. She will continue to work with the company over the next couple of weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Rice took over all management responsibilities and running the global operations for Ensemble Travel Group after the departure of Lindsay Pearlman just this past June.
“On behalf of the entire team at Ensemble, we thank Libbie for her nearly nine years of service and leadership and wish her the very best in the next chapter,” states David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group. “We are truly appreciative of Libbie’s dedication to Ensemble and know that the passion for travel that she brought to our business will also serve her well in the future.”
Rice joined Ensemble Travel Group in January 2011. Her professional background in the travel industry spans more than 15 years, including key roles in the areas of customer relationship management and revenue management at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eos Airlines, and GetThere (a Sabre Company).
Just prior to joining Ensemble Travel Group, Rice was vice president of marketing for Voyage.tv. Over the years, she gained a reputation as an astute and forward thinker in such critical areas as quantitative marketing, revenue management, CRM, and information and social media technologies. She currently serves on the Globus Advisory Board and various ASTA board names/groups.
More news to come.
For more People News
More by Marsha Mowers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS