Lindsay Pearlman: "It's been an honor to serve our membership"
Ensemble Travel Group announced late last week in an email that popular Ensemble Co-President, Lindsay Pearlman, had “decided to leave the company”, after 12 years of service. Rumors surfaced amongst the membership and the trade that Pearlman was on “medical leave”, or “personal leave”.
TravelPulse Canada spoke in detail with Lindsay Pearlman late on Friday last week, and when asked directly if he took a medical leave, Pearlman replied “that’s absolutely false. It got to a point that I had to tell the company to ensure they advised anyone who was enquiring on my well - being that I was absolutely not on medical leave.”
Travel Pulse Canada reached out to Ensemble Management, and their public relations firm, Robertson Solutions based in New York, for a comment. They reaffirmed that Mr. Pearlman had left the company and that David Harris and President Libbie Rice will handle all management responsibilities and running the global operations for Ensemble Travel Group.
However we asked Mr. Pearlman for his perspective on his exit.
“Why would I resign?” Last year was the best in our history, followed previously by four years of success. We won eight industry awards in 2018, a TravelPulse Readers’ Choice Award amongst them. Our members were happy, financials were great. The board made a decision, which they every right to do, and I respect that, however the reality is, the organization decided to restructure the company and its management by bringing in a CEO and it quickly became clear it was not business as usual. I’m hopeful that any disputes arising from my departure will be resolved amicably, allowing all to move forward in a positive manner,” said Pearlman.
He adds that the industry has so far been very supportive of him, saying he’s been very flattered and appreciative at the amount of reach outs to him - the calls, the texts and the emails from the Ensemble membership.
He’s also hopeful, once the dust has settled, that he will remain in the industry he loves.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with completely brilliant people and I hope to continue to do so in a business that I love. Once it gets in your blood, you don’t want to leave it. I’m hoping to be able to bring what I can offer to a company who can take advantage of my services sooner than later.”
Pearlman concluded with “It’s been an honor to serve our membership and I wish the company all the best moving forward”
