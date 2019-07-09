Last updated: 11:46 AM ET, Tue July 09 2019

Lindsay Pearlman Joins Travel Leaders

People Travel Leaders Group John Kirk July 09, 2019

Lindsay Pearlman
Lindsay Pearlman has joined Travel Leaders as Senior VP.

Travel Leaders Network, now in more than 60 countries, has hired Lindsay Pearlman as Senior Vice President, International Leisure, a newly-created position. Pearlman started July 8 and reports to Travel Leaders Network President Roger E. Block, CTC.

In an exclusive conversation with Travel Pulse Pearlman said "It is gratifying to see the travel industry, and more specifically the retail space is alive and doing well, indeed it's thriving," said Pearlman. "I am overjoyed to join this fabulous organization. There is an incredible team of very talented people leading this business; working along side of them in my role developing the international leisure side of the business is something I am looking forward to” he concluded.

You May Also Like

Travel Leaders POP Awards, Globus Travel Leaders Honors Agencies, Supplier Partners During... Host Agency & Consortia

World Travel Holdings Joins Travel Leaders Network Travel Leaders Unveils Exciting New Technology Tools Host Agency & Consortia

Mike Salvadore, a Travel Leaders Network advisor in Kenmore, Washington, recently experienced a tour of Jordan and says the country is a must-see destination. Travel Leaders Network Highlights the Value of Travel... Host Agency & Consortia

Businessmen shaking hands Travel Leaders Plans International Expansion Host Agency & Consortia

New York 2019 media outlook Travel Leaders Network Sees Continuing Growth Travel Agent

“Lindsay will work with our International Partners to expand Travel Leaders Network leisure programs throughout Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific,” said Block. “Many of our international partner agencies have a very large leisure operation in addition to their corporate division and we are pleased that Lindsay will bring his years of industry experience to help us grow our leisure division with partners across many countries.”

Pearlman most recently served as Co-President of Ensemble, where he worked for 12 years, including as executive vice president and general manager of the retail travel group. Prior to Ensemble, Pearlman was with American Express Global Travel Services for 11 years in a variety of roles. He also served on several industry advisory boards, including at Starwood Hotels & Resorts and the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies (ACTA). Pearlman currently resides in Toronto and will work closely with Angeles Yugdar, Senior Vice President of International Markets for Travel Leaders Group.

Travel agencies can learn more about joining Travel Leaders Network at www.JoinTravelLeaders.com.

For more information on Travel Leaders Group

For more People News

More by John Kirk

John Kirk Author
Gregg Webb, Travelport

Greg Webb Joins Travelport as CEO

Rosewood Announces New Appointments and Promotions on Executive Team

Signature Travel Network Announces 3 New Hires in Preferred Partnerships

Nicholson Doty Joins Saint Lucia Tourism Authority as CEO

Lindsay Pearlman: “It’s been an honor to serve our membership”

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS