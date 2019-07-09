Lindsay Pearlman Joins Travel Leaders
Travel Leaders Network, now in more than 60 countries, has hired Lindsay Pearlman as Senior Vice President, International Leisure, a newly-created position. Pearlman started July 8 and reports to Travel Leaders Network President Roger E. Block, CTC.
In an exclusive conversation with Travel Pulse Pearlman said "It is gratifying to see the travel industry, and more specifically the retail space is alive and doing well, indeed it's thriving," said Pearlman. "I am overjoyed to join this fabulous organization. There is an incredible team of very talented people leading this business; working along side of them in my role developing the international leisure side of the business is something I am looking forward to” he concluded.
“Lindsay will work with our International Partners to expand Travel Leaders Network leisure programs throughout Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific,” said Block. “Many of our international partner agencies have a very large leisure operation in addition to their corporate division and we are pleased that Lindsay will bring his years of industry experience to help us grow our leisure division with partners across many countries.”
Pearlman most recently served as Co-President of Ensemble, where he worked for 12 years, including as executive vice president and general manager of the retail travel group. Prior to Ensemble, Pearlman was with American Express Global Travel Services for 11 years in a variety of roles. He also served on several industry advisory boards, including at Starwood Hotels & Resorts and the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies (ACTA). Pearlman currently resides in Toronto and will work closely with Angeles Yugdar, Senior Vice President of International Markets for Travel Leaders Group.
