Martinique Tourism Names Roy-Camille Deputy Director – Americas
People Brian Major May 16, 2022
The Martinique Tourism Authority named Karine Roy-Camille deputy director of the agency’s Americas office. Roy-Camille will be based in Montreal and report to Muriel Wiltord, MTA's director of the Americas, based in New York.
Roy-Camille has more than 30 years of experience working in Martinique’s tourism sector including positions as MTA’s president from 2010 to 2015, president of the Martinique Cruise Tourism Group from 2008 to 2010 and director of tour operators at Foyal Tours from 2013 to 2020.
In her new position Roy-Camille will “ensure the continuity of the MTA's implementation of the island’s tourism strategy for the entire Americas market, said agency officials in a statement.
"I am delighted to add a new string to my bow and to participate in the promotion of the island of flowers from Montreal,” said Roy-Camille. “Quebec has always shown a strong potential for tourism in Martinique. “I will work with my new teams to grow this interest and to globally promote and increase the stature of the island not only in Canada but also in the United States and Latin America.”
Roy-Camille’s appointment “signals a will to underscore the objective of commercial development on [Canada, the United States and Latin America],” said MTA officials, “and also to create new air services from Toronto and New York, in order to increase Martinique’s accessibility in the Americas.”
"We welcome the arrival of a seasoned professional who will be a real asset in the strategy we wish to apply to our priority markets, namely Canada and the United States,” said François Baltus-Languedoc, MTA's CEO. “Karine will bring a new wind of change to the business development of Martinique in the Americas.”
Working via the Martinique Biosphere Reserve Association, of which she remains vice president, Roy-Camille last year helped Martinique join UNESCO's World Biosphere Reserves program.
