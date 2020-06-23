Massimo Prioreschi Apointed CEO of MT Sobek
MT Sobek has named travel industry veteran and former staff member Massimo Prioreschi as CEO, effective immediately.
Prior to his return to MT Sobek, Prioreschi served as the vice president of sales and marketing and a key member of their leadership team at another Bay Area titan of travel, Backroads. Working directly in the direct-to-consumer market as well as the agent channel, he contributed to Backroads’ strategic and operational forces while serving with the company for over 17 years.
Before his long tenure at Backroads, Prioreschi served in key executive roles at MT Sobek. During his four years at the company, he worked as the Director of Information Services & Direct Marketing, expanding direct marketing and implementing the key information systems.
He began his career in the adventure travel industry while attaining an MBA at the University of British Columbia, at Butterfield & Robinson, where he started as a guide and quickly filled a succession of senior-level marketing, information services and sales management roles.
“Massimo was, quite literally, one of the first names I thought of to lead MT Sobek when the position became available,” said MT Sobek’s Chairman, Tom Lee. “He not only knows MT Sobek but he knows the industry inside and out and is a proven leader. He has an incredible breadth of skills that will help us address the headwinds that have affected the entire travel industry.”
Lee added, “We also want to thank Kimberly Daley for her dauntless leadership of MT Sobek over the past four years. Her work ethic, passion and leadership led us to a great place and sustained us in the early days of this pandemic.”
Prioreschi said, “I’m excited and honored to be heading up such a storied and dynamic travel company. With our incredibly passionate, creative and talented team of staff and local guides and our adventurous travelers, I look forward to authentically and thoughtfully exploring the world with MT Sobek as it begins its journey of the next 50 years.”
