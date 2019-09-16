Michael Lindenbaum Promoted to COO for Dream Hotel Group
Dream Hotel Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Lindenbaum to chief operating officer (COO). Lindenbaum has been with the company for nine years.
As chief operating officer, Lindenbaum will oversee the operations of all Dream Hotel Group owned and managed hotels worldwide, including its Dream Hotels, Time Hotels and Unscripted Hotels brands. Lindenbaum will maintain responsibility for the alignment and prioritization of new property openings and ensuring operational excellence across the portfolio.
He will continue to oversee the technical advisement teams working on newly signed projects and seeing those hotels through to opening. He will also work closely with the hotels’ general managers to ensure guest experience standards are met and to maximize the return on investment to their respective ownership groups.
“Michael is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results,” said Jay Stein, Chief Executive Officer, Dream Hotel Group. “Michael’s leadership overseeing the launch of our flagship Dream Downtown in New York City, coupled with the success of the company’s rapid global growth and development, demonstrates his invaluable role in our company.”
"Dream’s growth strategy has never been more compelling,” said Michael Lindenbaum, chief operating officer, Dream Hotel Group. “I am excited and energized to help lead the company to its next phase of growth, development and operational excellence from planning to unparalleled profitability. I could not have achieved success at Dream Hotel Group without the support of the many teams I have had the pleasure of working with over the last decade.”
Lindenbaum joined Dream Hotel Group in 2010 where, as vice president of operations he oversaw the opening of Dream Hotels’ east coast flagship Dream Downtown. The success of Dream Downtown expanded the business globally and led to years of continuous growth momentum in the United States and abroad.
Most recently, Lindenbaum served as Executive Vice President, Hotel Development & Operations for Dream Hotel Group, playing an integral role in the company’s strategic growth and expansion. As EVP, Lindenbaum was responsible for successfully leading the operations and lifecycle of Dream Hotel Group owned and managed hotels, as well as defining and developing strategic partnerships and brand activations for the portfolio. He played an essential role in the company’s aggressive development and expansion efforts, working closely with independent ownership partners, food & beverage operators, interior designers, architects and other key stakeholders to ensure hotel projects and programming are operationally on-brand.
Prior to joining Dream Hotel Group, Lindenbaum held senior management positions for a variety of lifestyle brands including, Gansevoort Hotel Group, Gotham Hospitality, The Library Collection (formerly HK Hotels) and Born-Druckier Hotels.
The news comes on the heels of Dream Hotel Group’s recent announcement plans to bring its iconic Dream Hotels brand to Downtown Memphis, set to open in 2022. Representing a major milestone for the hospitality brand, Dream Memphis will mark the second Dream Hotels location in Tennessee, following the highly anticipated opening of Dream Nashville earlier this year.
Dream Hotel Group plans to sign another 30 hotels and resorts across all its brands over the next four years, continuing to solidify its burgeoning global portfolio.
SOURCE: Dream Hotel Group press release.
