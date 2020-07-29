Last updated: 03:12 PM ET, Wed July 29 2020

Michael Wale Appointed President and CEO of Abercrombie & Kent Group

People Abercrombie & Kent July 29, 2020

Michael Wale, Abercrombie & Kent
PHOTO: Michael Wale, Abercrombie & Kent (photo courtesy A&K)

WHY IT RATES: Michael Wale takes on the new role on October 1, 2020. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Michael Wale has been named President & Chief Executive Officer of the Abercrombie & Kent Group by Geoffrey Kent and Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, co-chairmen, effective October 1, 2020.

MORE People
Gustavo Segura Sancho

Costa Rica Appoints New Minister of Tourism

Monique Ponfoort - Aurora Expeditions

Aurora Expeditions Names Monique Ponfoort as CEO

Gustavo Antorcha

Carnival Corp. Names Antorcha President of Holland...

He joins the luxury travel company from Kerzner International, the owner of Atlantis and One & Only Resorts, where he was CEO. Before joining Kerzner, his career spanned almost 40 years with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, culminating as President for Europe, Africa & Middle East, directly overseeing the operations of 250 hotels and resorts, for its ten brands, in 60 countries.

“Michael Wale has a remarkable track record of steering leading luxury brands towards unequaled heights,” explained Geoffrey Kent. “We look forward to working with him to elevate Abercrombie & Kent’s profile and achieve even higher standards of excellence.”

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio added, “With Michael, Abercrombie & Kent will start an exciting new chapter. When guests book a holiday with us, they know we will guide them to amazing places, but the destination is a given. What they expect from us – and what keeps them coming back – is how we go the extra mile. Michael’s extensive experience in guest services and operations will take what A&K is known for to the next level.”

Michael Wale is currently based in Dubai and will be relocating to Monaco.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Abercrombie & Kent at this pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Wale. “I have traveled with A&K before and understand its distinctive approach to luxury experiential travel. I also look forward to working with Geoffrey and Manfredi, two titans of the travel industry, to build a bright future for our guests, partners and staff.”

SOURCE: A&K press release.

For more information on Abercrombie & Kent

For more People News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS