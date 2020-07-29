Michael Wale Appointed President and CEO of Abercrombie & Kent Group
Michael Wale has been named President & Chief Executive Officer of the Abercrombie & Kent Group by Geoffrey Kent and Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, co-chairmen, effective October 1, 2020.
He joins the luxury travel company from Kerzner International, the owner of Atlantis and One & Only Resorts, where he was CEO. Before joining Kerzner, his career spanned almost 40 years with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, culminating as President for Europe, Africa & Middle East, directly overseeing the operations of 250 hotels and resorts, for its ten brands, in 60 countries.
“Michael Wale has a remarkable track record of steering leading luxury brands towards unequaled heights,” explained Geoffrey Kent. “We look forward to working with him to elevate Abercrombie & Kent’s profile and achieve even higher standards of excellence.”
Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio added, “With Michael, Abercrombie & Kent will start an exciting new chapter. When guests book a holiday with us, they know we will guide them to amazing places, but the destination is a given. What they expect from us – and what keeps them coming back – is how we go the extra mile. Michael’s extensive experience in guest services and operations will take what A&K is known for to the next level.”
Michael Wale is currently based in Dubai and will be relocating to Monaco.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Abercrombie & Kent at this pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Wale. “I have traveled with A&K before and understand its distinctive approach to luxury experiential travel. I also look forward to working with Geoffrey and Manfredi, two titans of the travel industry, to build a bright future for our guests, partners and staff.”
SOURCE: A&K press release.
