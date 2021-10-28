Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Thu October 28 2021

NCL Names Herrera Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer

People Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton October 28, 2021

Herrera named NCL's Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer
David Herrera. (Photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries, named David Herrera as chief consumer sales and marketing officer and Christine Da Silva as senior vice president of branding and communications.

On the heels of the company’s resumption of cruising, relaunching its 17-ship fleet after a 500-day pause, NCL said it is redefining its marketing and communications efforts.

Herrera has been with NCL’s parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. since 2015, after first joining as a senior advisor in 2012. In his new position, he will oversee the organization’s consumer advertising and promotional strategy as well as direct outbound and online sales channels. He has held a variety of roles within the organization, including senior vice president of brand finance, strategy and consumer research; senior vice president of corporate development and strategy for NCLH; and president of NCLH China. Prior to joining the company, Herrera was an investment banker, financial advisor and founder of a private investment firm.

Christine Da Silva
Christine Da Silva was named senior vice president of branding and communications at NCL. (Photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Da Silva, who has been with NCL for nearly four years, will lead the branding, communications and events teams. While at NCL, Da Silva launched Norwegian’s Giving Joy initiative, recognizing educators across North America, and most recently led the development of EMBARK with NCL, providing nearly three million viewers a look into the company's return to cruise journey. She also launched the brand's internal communication platform, NCL Connect. Prior to joining NCL, she led her own communications practice.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line

For more People News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian.

Delta CEO: Industry Will Emerge From Pandemic Better Off

Delta Air Lines

Globus Hires New Chief Sales Officer

Celebrity Cruises CEO Shares Experiences Facing Gender Gap

Sandals' Adam Stewart Joins WTTC Executive Committee

Carnival Corporation Names John Padgett as President of Princess Cruises

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS