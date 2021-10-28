NCL Names Herrera Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer
People Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton October 28, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries, named David Herrera as chief consumer sales and marketing officer and Christine Da Silva as senior vice president of branding and communications.
On the heels of the company’s resumption of cruising, relaunching its 17-ship fleet after a 500-day pause, NCL said it is redefining its marketing and communications efforts.
Herrera has been with NCL’s parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. since 2015, after first joining as a senior advisor in 2012. In his new position, he will oversee the organization’s consumer advertising and promotional strategy as well as direct outbound and online sales channels. He has held a variety of roles within the organization, including senior vice president of brand finance, strategy and consumer research; senior vice president of corporate development and strategy for NCLH; and president of NCLH China. Prior to joining the company, Herrera was an investment banker, financial advisor and founder of a private investment firm.
Da Silva, who has been with NCL for nearly four years, will lead the branding, communications and events teams. While at NCL, Da Silva launched Norwegian’s Giving Joy initiative, recognizing educators across North America, and most recently led the development of EMBARK with NCL, providing nearly three million viewers a look into the company's return to cruise journey. She also launched the brand's internal communication platform, NCL Connect. Prior to joining NCL, she led her own communications practice.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
ALG Executives Discuss Hyatt Acquisition, 2022 Bookings and More
-
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more People News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS