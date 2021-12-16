New Orleans & Company CEO To Retire in 2022
People New Orleans & Company Claudette Covey December 16, 2021
J. Stephen Perry, who has served as president and CEO of New Orleans & Company since 2002, will retire on Dec. 31, 2022.
Perry will be succeeded by Walter “Walt” J. Leger III, New Orleans & Company’s executive vice president, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
“Perry took the helm of New Orleans & Company, formerly known as the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau [CVB], in August 2002 when the travel industry was still reeling from the 9/11 terror attacks,” New Orleans & Company said.
“He led the city’s most important industry through unprecedented crises such as Hurricane Katrina, the BP oil spill, Hurricane Ida and the current COVID pandemic.”
Perry also spearheaded the renaming and rebranding of the CVB to New Orleans & Company.
“I have had a lifelong love affair with the city of New Orleans,” Perry said.
“Leading New Orleans & Company for two decades was the greatest honor and privilege ever and I can never thank my colleagues, industry and board enough for the thrill and honor of being their partner for so many years.”
David Bilbe, New Orleans & Company’s 2021 chairman, noted that during Perry’s tenure “the city achieved record-breaking visitor levels, won Super Bowl, Final Four and NBA All Star games bids, created tens of thousands of jobs and careers in hospitality, secured critical recovery investments and won multiple national and international awards.”
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Why Barbados Is an Ideal Destination for Any Type of Traveler
For more information on New Orleans & Company, New Orleans
For more People News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS