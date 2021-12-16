Last updated: 04:53 PM ET, Thu December 16 2021

New Orleans & Company CEO To Retire in 2022

People New Orleans & Company Claudette Covey December 16, 2021

French Quarter
New Orleans' French Quarter. (photo via New Orleans & Company)

J. Stephen Perry, who has served as president and CEO of New Orleans & Company since 2002, will retire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Perry will be succeeded by Walter “Walt” J. Leger III, New Orleans & Company’s executive vice president, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

ADVERTISING
MORE People
Stephen Gardner Amtrak, Amtrak CEO, Amtrak President

Amtrak's Bill Flynn To Retire, Stephen Gardner Named...

St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Kitts, St. Kitts & Nevis, Tourism Minister, Lindsay F.P. Grant, people

St. Kitts’ Lindsay F.P. Grant Named Caribbean...

Gary Pollard

The Travel Institute Appoints Gary Pollard as Chairman

“Perry took the helm of New Orleans & Company, formerly known as the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau [CVB], in August 2002 when the travel industry was still reeling from the 9/11 terror attacks,” New Orleans & Company said.

“He led the city’s most important industry through unprecedented crises such as Hurricane Katrina, the BP oil spill, Hurricane Ida and the current COVID pandemic.”

Perry also spearheaded the renaming and rebranding of the CVB to New Orleans & Company.

“I have had a lifelong love affair with the city of New Orleans,” Perry said.

“Leading New Orleans & Company for two decades was the greatest honor and privilege ever and I can never thank my colleagues, industry and board enough for the thrill and honor of being their partner for so many years.”

David Bilbe, New Orleans & Company’s 2021 chairman, noted that during Perry’s tenure “the city achieved record-breaking visitor levels, won Super Bowl, Final Four and NBA All Star games bids, created tens of thousands of jobs and careers in hospitality, secured critical recovery investments and won multiple national and international awards.”

For more information on New Orleans & Company, New Orleans

For more People News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Stephen Gardner Amtrak, Amtrak CEO, Amtrak President

Amtrak's Bill Flynn To Retire, Stephen Gardner Named New...

Amtrak

St. Kitts’ Lindsay F.P. Grant Named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

The Travel Institute Appoints Gary Pollard as Chairman

Costa Rica Has a New Minister of Tourism

Hard Rock Appoints Director of Global Travel Industry Sales

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS