Northstar Adding Mary Pat Sullivan as Senior Vice President of Marketing
People TravelPulse Staff August 16, 2021
Northstar Retail Travel Group announced the hiring of Mary Pat Sullivan as Senior Vice President, Marketing – Retail Travel Group, effective August 16.
Sullivan will report to Northstar Senior Vice President Anthony Carnevale and Travel Group Global Events Executive Vice President Alicia Evanko. The new senior vice president of marketing has worked for the Retail Travel Group Event Team since 2005.
In her new role, Sullivan will lead marketing strategies for Travel Weekly, TravelPulse, TravelAge West and AGENT@HOME, a change designed to unify the company’s structure while maintaining brand integrity across the portfolio.
“I am truly so excited to be a part of the Northstar team representing these amazing brands of publications, digital tools and events,” Sullivan told TravelPulse. “All of our efforts are dedicated to creating dialog and business between suppliers and travel advisors and that has never been more important to the future of our industry.”
Members of the Retail Travel Group’s marketing staff—including Catherine Shaw and Lisa Frobisher—will report to Sullivan. In addition to working closely with the Retail Group Event Team, she served as brand ambassador for Global Travel Marketplace, Cruise World and the Hawaii Leadership Forum.
Sullivan also has experience as the moderator, content developer and sales liaison for over 90 Travel Weekly and TravelAge West webinars, annually. She started her career as a beat writer and moved to the Travel Institute before joining Northstar in 2005.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
-
For more People News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Visit California's Caroline Beteta Appointed to US Dept. of Commerce Travel and Tourism Advisory
CLIA Honors 2021 North America Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Award Winners
Arne Sorenson Award Established To Recognize Social Impact Leadership
Hawaii Tourism Authority Promotes Two Executives to Newly Created Positions
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS