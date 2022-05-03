NYC & Company Announces New Director, Tourism Market Development
People Janeen Christoff May 03, 2022
NYC & Company has announced the appointment of a new director, tourism market development.
Renee Wilson joined NYC & Company as Director, Tourism Market Development: Canada, Europe & U.S.
In her role, Renee manages day-to-day travel trade activities in Canada; leads the development of the U.S. market and identifies new market segments; and supports in the European markets alongside Reginald Charlot, Managing Director, Tourism Market Development.
Wilson is a Bronx native who resides in the borough’s Soundview neighborhood. With 16 years’ experience in the travel and tourism industry, she most recently served as director of sales for Running Subway, the producers of Times Square’s new attraction RiseNY.
Before Running Subway, Renee held roles at THE RIDE and Harlem Spirituals. Among other volunteer positions, Renee sits on the Student and Youth Travel Association (SYTA) Diversity Advisory Board and serves as Public Relations Director for her sorority Zeta Phi Beta, Incorporated – the Manhattan Alumni Chapter.
