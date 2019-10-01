Oahu Visitors Bureau Announces New Sales Manager
People October 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Tanaka’s responsibilities include oversight of sales activities, implementation of travel trade sales tactics and collaborating with OVB’s industry partners on sales-related initiatives. —Janeen Christoff, Travel Pulse Senior Writer
The Oahu Visitors Bureau (OVB) welcomes Mathew “Manako” Kenichi Tanaka as sales manager. In his role at the OVB, Tanaka’s responsibilities include oversight of sales activities to help improve processes and garner results in both leisure and meetings, conventions and incentives (MCI) markets; implementation of travel trade sales tactics; and collaborating with OVB’s industry partners on sales-related initiatives. He will also assist with OVB’s crisis preparedness and management efforts.
Tanaka brings with him nearly a decade of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry. Prior to joining OVB, Tanaka was in the Catering & Convention Services department at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Kapolei on O‘ahu. He also worked in the Front Office, Training Facilitation, and in Public Affairs as Disney Ambassador for Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.
Tanaka developed and presented promotional and educational talks ranging from classroom to conferences, and also coordinated community outreach programs, all while incorporating the importance of 'olelo Hawaii and traditional Hawaiian and local values.
Tanaka is currently a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s School of Travel Industry Management, teaching a management by cultural values class.
“We are excited that Manako has joined our ohana OVB,” said Noelani Schilling-Wheeler, executive director of the Oahu Visitors Bureau. “In addition to his sales qualifications, his passion for sharing Hawaiian culture and extensive education in 'olelo Hawaii bring much value to OVB, our travel industry partners and our clients, which only helps to enrich the visitor experience.”
Tanaka earned a Bachelor of Science in Travel Industry Management with a Hospitality Emphasis from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in 'olelo Hawaii. OVB is managed by Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau (HVCB) and is responsible for building global destination demand for the island of Oahu.
SOURCE: Oahu Visitors Bureau press release.
For more information on Hawaii
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS