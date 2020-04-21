Oasis Hotels & Resorts Owner Pedro Pueyo Passes Away
Patrick Clarke April 21, 2020
Oasis Hotels and Resorts owner and a vital figure in the development of Cancun, Pedro Pueyo passed away on Saturday.
Born in Palma de Mallorca in 1951, Pueyo pioneered European investment in Quintana Roo, making Oasis the first Spanish hotel brand to arrive in Cancun in 1985 and helping pave the way for the region to become the largest Latin American tourist destination.
"It's known to all of us the tremendous impact Mr. Pueyo had in the development of tourism in Mexico, but more specifically Cancun and Riviera Maya," said Enrique Klein, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Oasis Hotels & Resorts, in a statement to TravelPulse. "Since 1985, his 'ahead of their time' visionary nature, full commitment to the industry and love for Mexico, created the path for success for our beloved destination."
"Without a doubt, his creativity, inventiveness, relentless competitiveness and hardcore desire to succeed made him a unique and fundamental pillar and icon of the hospitality industry in Mexico," he added. "His involvement with all facets of the industry made him a true visionary...when it came to hotels, airlines, tour operator distribution, ground service companies, as well as the opening and development of new and diverse markets, Mr. Pueyo was hands-on and his contributions were significant."
"Our prayers are with him, his family and the Oasis team," Klein concluded.
After Pueyo received the 2018 REPORTUR Award, Apple Leisure Group CEO Alex Zozaya called him "one of the pioneers of Cancun." "He entered with risk, with desire and in a big way," Zozaya told REPORTUR.mx.
