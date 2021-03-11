Palace, Le Blanc Spa Resorts Announce New Hires and Promotions
Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts announces new hires and promotions within its in-house global sales and marketing teams.
Each team member brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to their new role, further strengthening the companies’ luxury and hospitality offerings and generating success amid an everchanging market.
Gerardo Garcia has been promoted to senior vice president of global sales and marketing, overseeing global leisure markets including e-commerce (web sales and online tour operators), traditional tour operator sales, and agency direct for all global markets, including U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America, United Kingdom and other emerging markets. Garcia, who has been with the Palace Resorts family for eight years, was previously the vice president of sales and marketing for the U.S. as well as vice president of e-commerce. He was instrumental in developing the digital direct distribution for groups, ultimately making it the most important distribution channel for the company. Under his leadership and expertise, the e-commerce strategy has been awarded numerous HSMI Adrian Awards. Prior to his time at Palace Resorts, Garcia worked with TravelCLICK Inc, where he focused on developing the Caribbean and Latin America markets.
Frank Corzo has been promoted to vice president of U.S. and Canada field sales. In his new role, Frank will add Canada to his responsibilities and oversee a team of business development managers strategically placed among the travel agency community in key markets throughout both countries. With more than 24 years of experience in the travel and tourism industry, Corzo brings sales experience, a deep familiarization of the market and great enthusiasm to his new position. An eight-year veteran with Palace Resorts, Corzo is no stranger to the travel industry. Before joining Palace Resorts in 2013, Corzo held the title of vice president of sales for GOGO Worldwide Vacations/Flight Centre USA, where he developed and implemented strategic plans to move market share and drive business. Prior to that, Corzo held various positions at Sandals Resorts.
Natalie Rogers has been promoted to regional director of sales for the West Coast. Rogers has been part of the Palace Resorts family for more than five years. Previously a business development manager, she now leads the West Coast regional team of BDMs to increase production and enhance the travel agent’s overall booking experience. Prior to that, Rogers worked as an event planner.
Yoanka Rodriguez has been named account manager for the Canadian tour operator market. Rodriguez, who came from the Iberostar Hotels and Resorts family, will concentrate on building and maintaining key relationships throughout the market. A native to the travel and tourism industry, she is excited to bring her expertise to the Palace Resorts family.
Ivana Juarez has been named social media strategist. With more than eight years of content development and social strategy experience, her creative nature and analytical expertise make her a powerhouse in the marketing world. In her new role, Ivana will develop social media strategies for all of the brands as well as oversee the development of ongoing social editorial calendars for our various brands, analyzing platform KPIs and providing actionable insights. Previously, Ivana was the social media manager at Sandals Resorts. Additionally, she has worked on dynamic social content and actionable strategies for brands like Viva Wyndham, Eden Roc and NOBU Hotels.
Juan Zuluaga has been promoted to digital marketing and business development manager. Juan will now be responsible for gathering and analyzing data for valuable opportunities and inefficiencies to improve operating models, marketing processes, and performance. He will make full use of digital technologies such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation and open-source software. Zuluaga will continue to lead the overall digital advertising strategy including the management of SEM, SEO, display and inbound and outbound email marketing platforms for the meetings and incentives, destination weddings and the travel agency markets. Before joining the Palace Resorts team, Zuluaga was a key member of Lion Fuse Digital Media, where he helped more than 30 local brands increase ROI and brand presence.
Carolina Guerrero has been promoted to public relations manager. Guerrero will work closely with the public relations team to manage and help execute the brand’s global communication strategies, including media and influencer outreach as well as celebrity and event activations. Before joining the Palace Resorts family, Guerrero spent seven years worked in advertising at Viacom International. Prior to that, she worked for Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
“Palace Resorts is strong, not only because of the people who encompass this great company and not only because of the excellent quality and service in our operations, but also because of our strong sales and marketing commercial strategy,” said Gibran Chapur, Executive vice president of Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts.
“For many years we have worked to be a commercially solid company that creates its own paths, which are always innovative, bold, and full of challenges. This goal would not be attainable without our great sales team,” he added. “I am confident that with this new structure, as well as the strong work we are doing, we will continue to be the leading all-inclusive company in each destination we operate.”
SOURCE: Palace Resorts press release.
