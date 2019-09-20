Paul Abbott Named CEO of American Express GBT
September 20, 2019
American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) announced that Paul Abbott will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1.
Abbott replaces Doug Anderson who is stepping down after three exceptional years driving transformation and growth.
GBT is now poised for its next phase of rapid organic growth and M&A activity fueled by breakthrough technology investments and industry-leading customer service and focus.
“Over the past three years, GBT accomplished its technology transformation, M&A/Integration plans and commercial growth goals while delivering record performance and achieving clear status as the world’s leading business partner for managed travel,” said Greg O’Hara, Executive Chairman of the Board, American Express Global Business Travel.
“Doug steered GBT through the acquisition of HRG last year, which was the industry’s largest ever, as well as a full cultural transformation that has led to 18,000 of the most engaged team members in the business,” added O’Hara. “He leaves GBT in an outstanding place to build on its strengths as it continues to invest in a bright future.”
Abbott joins from American Express, where he is currently chief commercial officer, global commercial services, the company’s global B2B Payments Business. He has also served on the GBT board for the last four years.
Abbott’s experience at American Express is a strong fit for GBT both because of the strategic relationship between the companies and their common focus on the customer experience.
“It is a privilege to lead a talented team committed to delivering exceptional service and investing significantly in growth and technology-led innovation” said Abbott. “I look forward to engaging with colleagues, customers, and suppliers as we collaborate to advance the business travel experience together.”
Abbott has spent 18 years in the travel business, having started his career at British Airways and working in the corporate travel business at American Express. In his 24 years at American Express, he served in increasingly senior roles across various business units of the Company.
“At American Express, Paul has led the rapid expansion of the B2B payments business around the world and introduced innovative new products and services for businesses of all sizes,” noted O’Hara. “This track record, combined with his experience in travel and background on the GBT board, make him the ideal person to lead GBT going forward.
“Equally as important, Paul has a well-deserved reputation for developing diverse, high performing teams that embrace change, deliver strong results and have an intense focus on building enduring relationships with customers. We are thrilled to welcome him to GBT as CEO.”
SOURCE: American Express GBT press release.
