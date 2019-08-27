Paul Jacobs Takes on SVP, Customer Experience Role at Flight Centre Group
People August 27, 2019
Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) announced today the appointment of Paul Jacobs to the role of senior vice president of customer experience for leisure brands of the company’s Americas division.
Flight Centre Travel Group maintains three core business segments: leisure, corporate and at-destination. As part of its continuing growth strategy, the company has established an Executive Steering Committee for the Northern Hemisphere (US, CA, UK) to guide the evolution of its core business models and establishment of new models.
In his new customer-centric role, Jacobs will lead and implement efforts to facilitate committee efforts, translate strategy into action plans, and work across departments to deliver against goals. He will represent the ‘voice of the customer’ and ensure that the needs, wants and challenges of the company’s customers are of primary focus in all business decisions.
“The creation of this role and the appointment of Paul represents the company’s advancement of its strategy from digital transformation to a customer-centric full business transformation,” said Dean Smith, President of Flight Centre Travel Group, Americas “Given the expertise, commitment, strategic vision and leadership he has demonstrated throughout his tenure at Flight Centre, I have every confidence that Paul will successfully lead this new committee into the future.”
Jacobs joined FCTG as part of the management team of StudentUniverse, acquired in late 2015. Since then, he has played a key role in driving digital transformation in the Americas, helping to conceive of and ultimately oversee its digital innovation lab in Boston, known as dNA. Over the past three years, the group has delivered many digital projects and services including redesigned websites, new mobile applications, CRM and lead management system implementations and online booking tools.
SOURCE: Flight Centre Travel Group press release.
