Playa Hotels & Resorts Names Pedro Tomas GM of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

Pedro Tomas has been appointed General Manager of the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana
PHOTO: Pedro Tomas has been appointed General Manager of the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. (photo courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts)

WHY IT RATES: The Dominican Republic native previously served as general manager of several AAA Four Diamond recognized properties and is a recipient of the 2016 CHRIS Rising Star Award.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Playa Hotels & Resorts named Pedro Tomas as General Manager for the highly anticipated, all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, set to open November 1, 2019. A Dominican Republic native, Pedro has spent his entire career in hospitality and brings first-hand knowledge to his new role at the flagship resorts for the Hyatt All-Inclusive brands.

Pedro will oversee the operation of the two resorts which include 750 oceanfront suites on a 40-acre beachfront property. The all-ages Hyatt Ziva will feature a full-scale water park, extensively themed a la carte restaurants including Noodle & Thread, an Italian-eatery inspired by a vintage tailor shop, a treehouse replica kids club and an 80’s steampunk-themed teens club. The sophisticated adults-only Hyatt Zilara boasts some firsts for the brand including a Hindu restaurant inspired by the Venice Simplon Orient Express and an underground cenote-inspired spa featuring the first Himalayan salt lounge in the Dominican Republic.

Together, the resorts will share a 14,000 square-foot fitness center modeled after an industrial boxing gym, 45,000 square-feet of meeting and event space with stunning wedding venues and a 300-seat open-air amphitheater.

“Pedro’s service-oriented leadership coupled with his passion, drive and dedication to quality make him the perfect person to lead these flagship resorts for the Hyatt All-Inclusive brands,” said Playa’s Chief Operating Officer, Alex Stadlin. “These resorts are a monumental step forward for both Hyatt and Playa and are a testament to our successful partnership.”

Pedro was previously the general manager of several AAA Four Diamond recognized properties and is a recipient of the 2016 CHRIS Rising Star Award. An established leader with Playa Hotels & Resorts, Pedro has risen among the ranks and most recently was the general manager for the company’s newly rebranded Hilton La Romana all-inclusive resort.

SOURCE: Playa Hotels & Resorts press release.

