Pleasant Holidays and Journese Make New Business Development Appointments
People February 05, 2021
WHY IT RATES: These new appointments highlight Pleasant’s focus on business development in key regions. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, announced three new Business Development Manager (BDM) appointments to their sales team in key western territories.
Focused on the travel advisor market, each BDM will work with travel professionals in their regions to identify new leisure business opportunities and develop strategies to increase commission income for FIT, Wedding Travel and Groups/Incentives package bookings.
CJ Rogers is eager to mentor advisors in her new territory, which includes Arizona, Colorado, Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, New Mexico, El Paso and Utah. For the past three years, Rogers was Pleasant Holidays and Journese BDM for Southern Nevada as well as Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in Southern California before she relocated to the Southwest and her new region. Outgoing and enthusiastic with a contagious can-do attitude, Rogers is a former travel agent with more than 13 years of cruise and travel industry experience.
Based in San Diego, Greg Baxter joins Pleasant Holidays and Journese as BDM for the Inland Empire, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego County. Known for creating excellent rapport with his travel advisor accounts to understand and expand their business, Baxter brings 20 years of travel industry sales know-how to his new role. His previous sales team experience includes stints in boutique cruises where he achieved top sales numbers three consecutive years, and with an all-inclusive resort brand.
A native and resident of Los Angeles, Lisa Gourdine joins the Southern California BDM team to focus on increasing travel advisor sales in Alhambra, Arcadia, Bakersfield, Bishop, Glendale, Los Angeles, Malibu, Pasadena, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara regions. Gourdine’s background includes more than 10 years of business development and sales experience with top travel brands, including a national account consortium, small ship river cruise line and all-inclusive resort chain.
SOURCE: Pleasant Holidays press release.
