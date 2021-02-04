Regent Seven Seas Cruises Makes New Executive Appointments
People Regent Seven Seas Cruises February 04, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Smith and Arnold offer proven leadership and experience, which will be critical as Regent Seven Seas Cruises prepares to resume sailings. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced the appointment of Caroline Smith as Vice President Global Marketing and James Arnold as Global Public Relations Director. Effective immediately, Caroline and James’ proven leadership and experience will be critical as Regent Seven Seas Cruises prepares for its return to service.
Boasting more than 15 years of strategic brand management and communications experience, Caroline will lead Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ global consumer marketing strategy and drive worldwide preference among travelers for the unrivaled Regent experience. Prior to joining Regent in 2015, Caroline was the head of product and marketing for a brand licensing supplier and the brand manager at a global confectionary company. Caroline, along with Janice Davidson, Vice President Creative & Brand, and Mike Moore, Vice President E-Commerce report directly to Jason Montague CEO and President, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Recently named Global Public Relations Director, James will provide strategic and tactical leadership in all aspects of media communications and public relations for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Prior to joining Regent in 2020 as Public Relations Manager for the Europe, Middle East and African (EMEA) market, James spent four years as an independent PR consultant after managing public relations and trade communications in the UK for Norwegian Cruise Line. James reports into Caroline Smith, Vice President Global Consumer Marketing.
SOURCE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises press release.
