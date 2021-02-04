Last updated: 03:29 PM ET, Thu February 04 2021

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Makes New Executive Appointments

People Regent Seven Seas Cruises February 04, 2021

Caroline Smith, RSSC
PHOTO: Caroline Smith, RSSC (photo courtesy Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

WHY IT RATES: Smith and Arnold offer proven leadership and experience, which will be critical as Regent Seven Seas Cruises prepares to resume sailings. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced the appointment of Caroline Smith as Vice President Global Marketing and James Arnold as Global Public Relations Director. Effective immediately, Caroline and James’ proven leadership and experience will be critical as Regent Seven Seas Cruises prepares for its return to service.

You May Also Like

Norwegian Epic Norwegian Brands Extend Cruise Cancellations Through... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Star Breeze Cruise Lines Roll Out the 2021 Wave Season Deals Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Escape NCLH to Install Air Purification System on 28 Cruise Ships Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

NCL Pearl Norwegian Once Again Extends Cancellation of Sailings Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Seabourn Sojourn, seabourn, cruise ship Seabourn Announces “Strong Booking Volume”... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Boasting more than 15 years of strategic brand management and communications experience, Caroline will lead Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ global consumer marketing strategy and drive worldwide preference among travelers for the unrivaled Regent experience. Prior to joining Regent in 2015, Caroline was the head of product and marketing for a brand licensing supplier and the brand manager at a global confectionary company. Caroline, along with Janice Davidson, Vice President Creative & Brand, and Mike Moore, Vice President E-Commerce report directly to Jason Montague CEO and President, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

James Arnold, RSSC
PHOTO: James Arnold, RSSC (photo courtesy Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Recently named Global Public Relations Director, James will provide strategic and tactical leadership in all aspects of media communications and public relations for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Prior to joining Regent in 2020 as Public Relations Manager for the Europe, Middle East and African (EMEA) market, James spent four years as an independent PR consultant after managing public relations and trade communications in the UK for Norwegian Cruise Line. James reports into Caroline Smith, Vice President Global Consumer Marketing.

SOURCE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises press release.

For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises, United States

For more People News

Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT

Tourism Authority of Thailand Appoints Santi Sawangcharoen...

Xcaret Hotels Welcomes Two New Hotel Directors

Former Holland America President Orlando Ashford Heads to Azamara

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines Announce New Hires

Sandals Foundation Launches Butch Stewart Scholarship

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS