Roger Dow Will Be Inducted in US Travel Hall of Leaders
People Janeen Christoff July 29, 2022
Outgoing president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association Roger Dow will be the 2022 inductee into U.S. Travel’s Hall of Leaders.
He will be the 104th travel luminary inducted into the Hall of Leaders, which was established in 1969 with the goal of recognizing “sustained, noteworthy contributions that have positively impacted the travel industry.”
“It’s difficult to imagine a more effective advocate for travel today than Roger Dow. His selection to our most distinguished body reflects his countless contributions and our industry’s deep respect and gratitude,” said Carnival Cruise Line President and U.S. Travel National Chair Christine Duffy. “As he concludes a celebrated career as head of U.S. Travel and, previously, as a leader of Marriott, his induction honors all that Roger has achieved to advance and guide this industry and its workers.”
Dow has led the organization for 17 years. Prior to his tenure at U.S. Travel, he worked for 34 years at Marriott International, where he led the company’s global sales and marketing functions. He notably developed the first hotel loyalty program, which would become Marriott Bonvoy and the related Marriott credit card.
When asked, however, Dow lists his greatest accomplishment at Marriott as his decades-long commitment to the development and mentorship of tens of thousands of salespeople.
While at U.S. Travel, Dow had many successful legislative victories, including the creation, enactment and renewal of Brand USA, the nation’s destination marketing organization. This effort and the expansion of U.S. Travel’s IPW trade show as well as the addition of more than a dozen nations to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program were highlights of his time with U.S. Travel. During his tenure, inbound travel to the U.S. has increased 61 percent.
Dow also established many lasting relationships in Washington and established the Meetings Mean Business Coalition, which positions the value and benefits of business meetings, trade shows, conferences and conventions.
During the pandemic, Dow was able to secure federal aid relief and funding for the beleaguered travel industry, including for travel-related businesses and destination marketing organizations. He also successfully fought for the reopening of international air travel and the repeal of inbound pre-departure Covid testing.
Dow has received many honors and accolades during his career and served on many boards, including ASAE, GWSAE, MPI Foundation, PCMA, Tourism Diversity Matters, RE/MAX International, the Travel Institute, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100, among others.
Before beginning a career in travel, Dow served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam, where he received the Bronze Star and other citations. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Seton Hall University and was honored as a Most Distinguished Alumnus in 2012.
Dow will be honored by the U.S. Travel board of directors at a dinner on November 14, 2022.
Comments
