San Diego Tourism Authority Hires Michaelene Sullivan
People June 09, 2022
WHY IT RATES: Michaelene Sullivan will join the team in San Diego in July. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) today announced it has hired Michaelene Sullivan as its new vice president of sales and services, a key leadership position tasked with directing the sales team while representing the organization with clients and stakeholders on a local and national level. Sullivan, who currently serves as director of sales and marketing for the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego, brings a wide range of experience from her 18 years with Hyatt including in food and beverage, events and sales.
“Michaelene is the definition of a true leader,” said Daniel Kuperschmid, SDTA’s board chair and area vice president and general manager of the Manchester Grand Hyatt. “She navigated the most challenging time our industry has ever faced with grace, grit and a get-it-done attitude. She had the challenging task of furloughing her entire team and handling the majority of sales activities during the early months of the pandemic and then rebuilding her team back during the recovery.”
During her time with Hyatt, Sullivan has been repeatedly recognized for her successful sales efforts. As associate director of sales at Hyatt Regency O’Hare, she was part of the Hyatt’s Sales Team of the Year in 2014. Sullivan was also selected for that same honor in 2016 when she was the Manchester Grand Hyatt’s director of group sales. She was promoted to director of sales and marketing at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in 2019.
Kavin Schieferdecker, chief sales officer for the SDTA, said Sullivan’s wide range of experience at a variety of Hyatt hotels in such markets as Lake Tahoe, Seattle and Chicago gives her a unique set of skills and insight when it comes selling group meetings and conventions.
“Michaelene has worked in the local hospitality community for more than 10 years so she will be able to integrate with our sales team and the staffs at local Tourism Marketing District hotels to quickly drive more business to San Diego,” Schieferdecker said. “Meetings and conventions generated $3.5 billion in visitor spending and $6 billion in economic impact pre-pandemic so having Michaelene assist with our recovery efforts in this important segment is exciting.”
Schieferdecker also praised Sullivan for her strong relationships with meetings and convention clients throughout the country.
Alex Zapple, director of meetings and member experience at the American Society of Nephrology and a long-time client of Sullivan’s, said she was the perfect choice to join the SDTA’s Sales & Services team.
“She has always represented her hotels well in balancing the desires of her clients with the needs of her stakeholders in a fair and professional manner,” Zapple said. “She’ll add strength to the already-strong team at the San Diego Tourism Authority.”
Sullivan is a graduate of Washington State University and is married to Doug Sullivan, the area director of human resources for Park Hyatt and Andaz San Diego. Together they have two young children. Sullivan has also been heavily involved in Woman@Hyatt in both San Diego and Chicago.
“I consider San Diego home, and this new position allows me the chance to do what I love while giving back to the local community by helping rebuild its tourism and hospitality industry,” Sullivan said.
SOURCE: San Diego Tourism Authority press release.
