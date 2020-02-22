Scott Avera Takes on Role as President for Alexander+Roberts
People February 21, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Robert Drumm and Scott Avera have worked together for the past 25 years, and Avera has held many different roles with the company throughout the years. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Alexander+Roberts announced the appointment of company veteran Scott Avera to the role of president, effective immediately.
At the same time, Robert Drumm will assume the role of chairman and CEO, continuing to work closely with Avera, a relationship they have built and maintained over the past 25 years.
“I’ve always respected Scott for his dedication to our mission, our guests and the principles that have long guided us,” said Drumm. “As he’s been promoted through so many different areas of our company, most recently as vice president of product development, Scott has always earned the respect of his peers and colleagues–from hotels, cruise lines and national tourist offices to the media, trade associations and our preferred travel agency partners."
Avera is an active representative of Alexander+Roberts in the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), of which A+R is a founding member. Most recently, he chaired the USTOA Conference Committee, solidifying his relationships within the broader travel and tourism industry.
Avera began his travel career in A+R’s Call Center and has also managed both the Operations and Tour Planning departments.
“From the start, I’ve always admired the philosophy upon which Alex Harris founded this company in 1947,” Avera noted. “And over the past 25, it’s been so rewarding to work with Bob as we’ve continued A+R’s mission and expanded our luxury tours to new and emerging destinations; the idea of travel as a way to break down borders and build bridges of cultural understanding is integral to everything we do.”
Asked about how he will build upon this important legacy, Avera segues to the challenges facing our world today.
“Genuine and personal cultural connections will always be a part of A+R’s DNA,” he noted. “But among the goals going forward will be reinforcing our own sustainable business practices and forging local community partnerships that will protect our world and its resources for future generations of travelers."
SOURCE: Alexander+Roberts press release.
For more information on United States
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS