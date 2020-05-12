Seabourn President Richard Meadows to Retire End of May
People Seabourn Theresa Norton May 12, 2020
Veteran cruise executive Richard Meadows will retire from Seabourn at the end of May after 35 years with Carnival Corporation brands.
Meadows has overall executive responsibility at Seabourn, leading all business and global operations for the award-winning luxury cruise line. He has held this position since 2011, when the company moved its headquarters to Seattle from Miami.
“I’ve had so many amazing opportunities throughout my career, passionately leading a number of global cruise brands as well as working with so many talented team members, travel advisors and other stakeholders around the world,” Meadows said. “It has been a true honor to help craft those lifetime memories and special moments for our guests, through the profound power of travel, which brings people and cultures together. I look forward to the day when we can once again welcome our guests back on board.”
Seabourn, the ultra-luxury brand in the Carnival Corporation family of brands, recently announced it was extending its pause in global cruise operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic until mid-October through late November, depending on the ship.
“Rick’s contributions to the cruise industry and his leadership in elevating Seabourn to the ultimate ultra-luxury cruise experience, bar none, are legendary,” said Stein Kruse, Group CEO of the Holland America Group and Carnival UK into which Meadows reports. “He will forever be part of our Carnival Corporation story and he has made us all better through his professionalism, authenticity and leadership.”
Between 2014 and 2016, Meadows also served in an additional leadership role as president of Cunard–North America.
Prior to his appointment at Cunard, Meadows was in a dual-capacity role, serving as both president of Seabourn and executive vice president of marketing, sales and guest programs for Holland America Line, where he had global revenue responsibility.
Among his previous roles, he was senior vice president of sales and marketing for Seabourn; vice president of corporate marketing at Carnival Corporation; and vice president of sales and marketing with Windstar Cruises, a former subsidiary of Holland America Line. He also served as director of sales for Carnival Cruise Lines, beginning his career with Carnival Corporation in 1985.
An active advocate for the cruise and travel industries, Meadows is a member of the board of directors for the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) in North America and is a frequent speaker at industry forums and events.
In 2007, Meadows was appointed by former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire to the Washington State Tourism Commission and served until 2010; in 2017 he was named a fellow by the Culinary Institute of America. He also currently serves on the board of directors for Seattle’s Fifth Avenue Theatre.
For more information on Seabourn
For more People News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS