SeaWorld CEO Resigns After Only Five Months
April 06, 2020
SeaWorld Entertainment's CEO Sergio Rivera resigned from his position on Saturday after only five months in the role, citing conflict with the board of directors' involvement in decision-making within the company.
Rivera has become the company’s third CEO to depart in just over two years. The company’s previous chief executive, Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha, left last September after citing similar issues.
SeaWorld’s chief financial officer and treasurer, Marc Swanson, has taken over as interim CEO and will remain in the position at least until the parks reopen. SeaWorld's 12 theme parks have been closed since mid-March due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, “The board will review the role once the company reopens its theme parks.”
Rivera’s resignation occurred after the company furloughed roughly 90 percent of its employees last week. SeaWorld employs about 4,700 full-time employees and 12,000 part-time employees. The employees are not covered by any collective bargaining agreement.
“This is a unique and extraordinary period for our company, our industry, and the world," Swanson said in a statement. “We have a long-tenured and experienced leadership team that is focused on managing this business through this difficult time, resuming operations and welcoming our valued ambassadors and guests back as soon as possible.”
