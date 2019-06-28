Signature Travel Network Announces 3 New Hires in Preferred Partnerships
Signature Travel Network announced three new hires in their preferred partnership department: Janet Anderson as director, cruise partnerships; Jill Sabila as data analysis manager; and Jordin Greene as vice president, hotel partnerships
All three new positions will report to Phil Cappelli, senior vice president of preferred partnerships.
“We are so excited to welcome these three incredible team members to Signature,” said Cappelli. “All of them show a sincere dedication to our preferred partners and our members, and we cannot wait to grow our program to greater heights with them onboard.”
Anderson has spent the majority of her career in high profile positions with Cruise and Land/Tour suppliers. She’s been a dynamic contributor with Princess and Windstar in cruise and most recently with Tauck and Insight Vacations in the land/guided space. She’s no stranger to Signature as she has been the point person for many of these preferred partners and has built a solid reputation within the travel space.
Sabila grew up in the travel industry, with her family’s agency just celebrating its 10th year with Signature. She spent several years at Bell Labs and the MIT Media Lab, and discovered her passion for “big data” while working at America Online. In 1999, she moved to Colorado to pursue various projects including Agile project management and capacity-planning systems.
Greene joins Signature from American Express Travel & Lifestyle Services, where she spent eight years on the strategic partnerships and marketing team. She has held key roles leading product management and supplier strategy for their Premium Lodging Programs, and most recently headed their Global Industry Relations, to deliver key trade partnerships and industry events for Travel Consultants and Preferred Suppliers. Prior to American Express, Jordin worked in restaurant development as director of marketing for Todd English Enterprises.
“Our preferred partners bring an incredible variety of travel experiences for our members and their clients,” said Karryn Christopher, executive vice president, marketing and preferred partnerships. “Adding these three new team members is a chance to grow our portfolio and serve our partners, ensuring our members’ ability to deliver the most unforgettable trips at the highest level of satisfaction.”
Anderson and Sabila joined Signature in June; Greene will officially start next month.
SOURCE: Signature Travel Network press release.
