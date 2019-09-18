The Fives Hotels & Residences Has Recruited Top Management
September 18, 2019
The Fives Hotels & Residences announced the appointment of Renaud Pfeifer to the role of director of hotel operations for the brand. In his new role, Renaud will consolidate hotel operations in Mexico, further improve the quality of service in the properties, develop talent across the organization and be instrumental in the development of the The Fives “All Senses Inclusive” concept.
“Renaud is a seasoned hotelier with a strong background in hotel operations, and I am sure that his experience and understanding of the business will drive him to success in this new position,” said Alejandro Zarfino, CEO, The Fives Hotels & Residences.
Renaud is a graduate of the University of Guelph in Canada and has a Hospitality Management Certificate from Cornell University. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, he started his career in Le Meridien and has worked for international chains such as Karisma, Melia and Minor Hotels in North America and Latin America. Commenting on his new role, Renaud said: “It's an honor to join this project and be part of the beginning of a new concept, All Senses Inclusive, where we can challenge our teams to be consistently and constantly creating different experiences for our guests.”
This announcement is in line with The Fives Hotels & Residences strategy to expand and grow the business to become more competitive and a leading brand in the Mexican market.
SOURCE: The Fives press release.
