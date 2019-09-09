TravelPulse Mexico Announces Editorial Team
People September 09, 2019
John Kirk, President, and Editor in Chief of Travel Pulse Canada who is heading the highly anticipated launch of TravelPulse Mexico, is pleased to announce the appointment of the company’s editorial team for TravelPulse Mexico.
Carlos Velazquez will serve as Executive Editorial Director.
Velazquez is an attorney and journalist, who has dedicated more than twenty years writing and speaking about travel and tourism. For nearly fifteen years, he has been the host of a highly respected radio show in Mexico City dedicated to tourism. In addition Carlos is a daily contributor to one of oldest daily newspaper Mexico in Mexico, The Excelsior, part of the Imagen Media group in Mexico.
No other journalist in Mexico dedicates all of their efforts directly to tourism the way Mr. Velazquez does; he has traversed the globe having visited over 110 countries and still has many more on his bucket list to fill.
Alberto Lozano will serve at TPM’s Director, Editorial Content.
An accomplished Journalist and Communications professional, Mr. Lozano has served as Travel editor for El Financiero newspaper, an analyst for International affairs at AND40 Brodcasting TV Company and a contributor for Animal Politico website and El Economista newspapers.
From 2013-2019 Lozano served as Press Attaché: Embassy of Mexico to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Canada
“Having these two Mexico City based veterans of the Mexican travel industry lead the charge on the Editorial front for the new Travel Pulse Mexico business, is just another indication of our commitment to all of the Travel Advisors throughout Mexico.” said Kirk.
“We are incredibly excited of our ability to help our clients, public relations companies and advertising agencies reach retail travel professional in three different languages throughout North America and Mexico. This continued expansion positions travAlliance Media as the only one-stop solution for those wishing to reach travel professionals across all three markets” concluded Kirk.
