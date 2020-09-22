Trump International Beach Resort Miami Welcomes New Managing Director
People Trump International Beach Resort September 22, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Danny Williams comes to the resort with more than 30 years of hospitality experience. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami has appointed Danny Williams as Managing Director of the 360-room resort, conveniently located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale in the upscale enclave of Sunny Isles Beach.
Williams, who joins the Trump International Beach Resort family with more than 30 years of hospitality experience, will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the resort’s day-to-day operations.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Danny’s caliber and experience, especially at this key moment as we reopen our doors to travelers eager to return to a sense of normalcy,” said Patty Sabates, Director of Human Resources. “We are confident that his leadership and industry expertise will help lead us beyond these challenging times and into a whole new era for our team and guests.”
Williams has held several leadership positions throughout his career.
Most recently, he served as a consultant for Island Hospitality Advisors in Orlando, Fla. Previously, he held the position of Regional Vice President of Resort Operations at Bluegreen Vacations, where he supported long- and short-term strategies for the Resort Management division. Prior to that role, he was General Manager for Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, where he successfully led the hotel’s operations in a highly competitive market.
Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant Administration from Florida State University.
For resort information or reservations, please call 855-807-1933 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.
SOURCE: Trump International Beach Resort Miami press release.
