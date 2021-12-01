Universal Parks and Resorts Announces Leadership Change
People Rich Thomaselli December 01, 2021
Universal Studios Hollywood president Karen Irwin is switching coasts.
In the wake of the retirement of Universal Orlando Resort president Bill Davis, Irwin will move to Florida and take over the same role and operations of the theme park in Orlando.
Parent company Universal Parks and Resorts made the announcement today.
Davis is stepping down after 15 years.
It is a homecoming of sorts for Irwin, who began her career with Universal Orlando and has been with the company in various roles for 30 years. She became president of Universal Studios Hollywood in 2016, where she most recently led the development and opening of The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, which was recently been awarded Outstanding Achievement – Attraction by the Themed Entertainment Association.
The company also announced that Tom Mehrmann, who most recently served as President of Universal Beijing Resort, will take on a newly created role as President, Pacific Rim, Universal Parks & Resorts, overseeing Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan and Universal Beijing Resort .
Reporting to Mr. Mehrmann as business leaders will be Scott Strobl, currently Senior Vice President of Operations at Universal Studios Hollywood, in the new role of Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood; J.L. Bonnier, President of Universal Studios Japan; and Joe Hoskin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Beijing Resort.
All the changes are effective January 1, 2022, as Mark Woodbury, currently President of Universal Creative and Vice Chairman, becomes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more People News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS