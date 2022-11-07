Virgin Voyages Welcomes Isis Ruiz as Chief Growth Officer
Virgin Voyages has named Isis Ruiz as its chief growth officer, reporting to President Nirmal Saverimuttu.
Ruiz joins Virgin from American Queen Voyages, where she served as chief commercial officer since April 2022.
Ruiz is tasked with helping “supercharge” Virgin’s growth activities and “taking the brand to the next level” in 2023 as two more ships – Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady – join the fleet.
Ruiz’ team focuses on the main growth business activities, including growth strategy, performance and analytics, paid media, acquisition email, ecommerce, the travel partner portal and the loyalty program.
“Having someone of Isis’s caliber join us on this journey is thrilling as she brings an incredible depth of experience with her that will help us evolve to the next phase of our growth plans,” Saverimuttu said. “Isis is a perfect fit for our business and culture, and we are looking forward to her helping us achieve our ambitious goals.”
Added Ruiz: “Having admired the Virgin Voyages brand for a long time, I couldn’t be more delighted to be joining the business at this pivotal time. I am energized by their commitment to delivering irresistible vacations for their sailors and creating a culture that enables crew to deliver epic experiences. Best of all, we are just getting started.”
Before American Queen, Ruiz spent 11-plus years at Norwegian Cruise Line, where she served as the chief marketing officer. In that position she led a team of 150-plus to develop plans to drive demand and grow market share globally. As the brand’s first global CMO, she led the strategy for branding, consumer advertising, partnerships, promotions, product, digital and ecommerce efforts.
Before joining NCL, Ruiz spent six years at Carnival Cruise Line working on trade marketing capabilities and launching programs to drive growth through third party distribution (B2B2C) channels.
